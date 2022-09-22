Unite and Mitie reach ‘creative’ pay deal

Unite the Union said it had reached an agreement with Mitie Defence Ltd for the 2022/2023 pay award, representing an average 7% increase across the workforce.

The deal roughly represents an extra £2000 a year for each worker at a time when the cost of living is increasing and squeezing wage packets.

The agreement comes after Mitie earlier this year won a £155m contract for services in Ministry of Defence facilities in Gibraltar.

“All employees will receive a flat rate fully consolidated £2000 basic pay increase, retrospective to the 1st January 2022 for one bargaining group,” Unite said in a statement.

“Two other bargaining groups will receive the retrospective payments, from April or July 2022 respectively based upon their pay settlement dates.”

“This is equivalent to an increase of 10% for the lowest paid and averages around 7% for the whole workforce, [with] IRP sitting at 4.9% as at 1st January 2022.”

The offer is consolidated into overtime, pension and the on-call allowance which will see an increase of 7%, Unite said.

Agreement has also been reached for an annual bonus payment of £1000, for those employees volunteering to carry out nuclear monitor responsibilities.

This will also attract the already established on-call payments when on duty.

The offer in question received overwhelming support by Unite’s members, who have consistently benefitted from improved pay and conditions since the start of the ISP contract back in 2007.

“Unite’s total focus on boosting jobs, pay and conditions have delivered for our members,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

“This well-deserved deal could have not been achieved without the efforts of staff representatives at Mitie and the support of our members.”

Unite Mitie Convenor Christian Duo added: “We are delighted with this pay agreement which is worth £2000 more in the annual wages of our members, at a time when the cost of living crisis is hitting hard at working people’s pockets.”

“Mitie is one of a number of private sector employers in Gibraltar, where Unite has recently negotiated creative pay deals, to help offset the cost of living crisis for our members.”

“This is a further reminder that those looking to improve their wages and working lives should join Unite.”

“Finally special praise needs to be given to Unite’s reps, who were critical in delivering this agreement and also highlight the positive approach that Mitie took in the several months of negotiations.”

“We are confident that with this collaborative approach, we will jointly make the new OPC contract in MoD Gibraltar a success.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our headline for this article in our print edition today, ‘Unite and Mitie reach ‘creative’ pay deal for MoD workers’, was misleading. The agreement reached by Unite the Union and Mitie Defence Ltd, a private company which earlier this year won a £155m contract for services in MoD facilities in Gibraltar, covers only workers employed by Mitie. The pay deal for MoD workers is still ongoing with no conclusion yet.