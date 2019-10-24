Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Oct, 2019

Unite and MoD discuss pay claim

Eyleen Gomez

By Cristina Cavilla
24th October 2019

Ministry of Defence employees in Gibraltar must wait to see if their historic wage imbalances caused by UK Government austerity measures will be redressed, after Unite the Union filed a pay claim with Joint Forces Command this week. Unite representatives including UK officer with national responsibility for the MoD, Caren Evans, met with Joint Forces...

