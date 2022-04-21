Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite and MOD reach contract deal for Defence Guards, defusing industrial concerns

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
21st April 2022

Unite the Union and Ministry of Defence Gibraltar reach agreement on OMEC Contract Agreement for staff in the Defence Guards Service, defusing industrial unrest among officers who provide security for the MOD estate on the Rock.

MOD Guards took selective industrial action last September over fears that the change to OMEC contracts for new entrants could create a two-tier workforce and lead to a larger workload and longer shift patterns.

But Unite said it had reached an agreement that would ensure both existing staff in the Defence Guards Service as well as new members of staff on the new OMEC contract would have their terms and conditions protected going forwards, with both sets of contracts being able to work amicably alongside each other.

The agreement has now been included within the Book of Differences within MOD Gibraltar to safeguard all those within the Defence Guards Service for the foreseeable future.

Sam Hennessy, Regional Officer for Unite the Union, said: “This agreement gives both existing staff and new staff entering the DGS on the OMEC contract the necessary assurances that their terms and conditions will be respected and not come into conflict with one another.”

“Furthermore, the agreement ensures that any proposed changes in the future will be subject to consultation and agreement across all stakeholders.”

“By having the agreement formally implemented into the Book of Differences within MOD Gibraltar is a great success for our members and for the Defence Guards Service in Gibraltar who play an essential role in the day to day operations across the Defence Estate.”

“The union is pleased to have been able to reach a negotiated resolution with the MOD to this contentious issue.”

“As a union we will continue to support our members across the Ministry of Defence to protect terms and conditions.”

Most Read

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Plans filed to refurbish Old Married Quarters

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar hosts calls by UK and US submarines

Sat 16th Apr, 2022

Brexit

Commission confirms treaty talks continue

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Local News

Kevin Bossino appointed CEO of Gibraltar Tourist Board

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New site for Witham’s Road air monitoring station

21st April 2022

Local News
For businesses in some key sectors, future ‘remains far from certain’

21st April 2022

Local News
GHITA says sign language law will have benefits that transcend generations

19th April 2022

Local News
Plans filed to refurbish Old Married Quarters

19th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022