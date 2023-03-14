Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite begins balloting public sector workers ahead of pay talks with Govt

Photo via Unite the Union.

By Chronicle Staff
14th March 2023

Unite the Union began balloting its public sector members on Monday against the backdrop of imminent pay negotiations with the Gibraltar Government.

The union is seeking a mandate for industrial action should the negotiations not prosper.

Unite told members that its Public Sector Branch Committee had been engaged with the Gibraltar Government since January 2022 to highlight concerns about the impact of rising inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and what it described as “the subsequent erosion” of public sector pay and conditions.

Unite had already launched a campaign on the issue while seeking “meaningful negotiations” with the government, adding public sector pay had not increased for three years.

“After a year of lobbying Unite has had a breakthrough in the form of a commitment by HM Gibraltar of Gibraltar to engage with all unions during times of deficit by way of an Employer - Trade Unions Public Sector Negotiating forum,” Unite told members in a bulletin.

“The first of which would happen in preparation for the 2023-2024 budget.”

“This would provide the union with the ability to significantly influence the budget announcement and make effective representations for our public sector membership.”

“It is necessary that, as a strong union, we positively lobby HM Government of Gibraltar for the upcoming budget (2023-2024), with the clear objective of easing the current levels of hardship and suffering that many of our members are experiencing.”

David Banda, chairperson of Unite’s public sector branch, told GBC that the ballot would ensure the union was prepared for any eventuality arising from the talks with the government.

He said Unite was entering the talks “in good faith” and hoped to secure “the best possible deal” that worked for both its members and the government, but that employees wanted “some sort of pay increase”.

The ballot paper asked Unite public sector members whether they would be willing to take “industrial and/or strike action” if the negotiations were unsatisfactory and failed to reach agreement.

Most Read

Local News

Property prices stable after period of sustained growth, but expectations remain high

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

Features

Through hundreds of unseen negatives, an artist connects with her grandfather

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Dr Eric Shaw, environmentalist who played key role in nature conservation in Gibraltar, dies aged 76

14th March 2023

Local News
Commonwealth flag raised over Commonwealth Park, essay winners announced

14th March 2023

Local News
GHA and Philips announce 16-year partnership for advanced healthcare in Gibraltar

14th March 2023

Local News
Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band collaborate with Andre Rieu

13th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023