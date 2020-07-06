Unite braced for mass redundancies as Covid-19 hits economy
As the first rounds of redundancies as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic are made public, Unite the Union has highlighted a “lack of understanding” of employers’ obligations to their staff. The “shackles are now off” and employers are now able to terminate contracts with their staff. Until now, legislation passed by the government had...
