Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Unite calls off demonstration over care staff pay delays, as GSD keeps pressure on Govt

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2024

A demonstration planned for Monday by Unite the Union and LifeCome Care staff has been cancelled, Unite the Union confirmed.

Unite had initially planned to demonstrate after reports of late payments and salary discrepancies for staff at LifeCome Care.

The Union said on Thursday that after a constructive meeting with both Lifecome and the Care Agency, they are satisfied by the reassurances given that the issues members have been experiencing will be resolved without delay.

Bochra Lasfar, Regional Officer at Unite, said the meeting was “a step in the right direction”.

“We hope that the measures that have been put in place will ensure that our members do not find themselves in the same situation in future.”

“We call upon the development and establishment of a constructive industrial relationship between the union and LifeCome so as issues that arise can be resolved quickly and efficiently”. 

The development came as the Opposition again issued a statement on the matter, accusing the Government of downplaying the situation and calling for immediate intervention to protect service users, their families, and the employees who deliver essential care.

They said the Government had reacted in a defensive manner in what are “critical issues” facing Gibraltar’s Home Support and Domiciliary Care Services.

“The GSD will continue to hold the Government to account with steadfast resolve,” the GSD said in a statement.

They said the stark reality is that the situation stemmed from the Government’s failure to “implement effective mechanisms in a timely manner”.

“This lack of preparedness has led to serious disruption for service users and their families.2

The Government have resorted to excuses and neglecting concerns raised by the GSD in Parliament last October, rather than accepting responsibility and proactively working on solutions, the Opposition added.

“The GSD will not waver in holding the Government accountable to ensure that these crucial services meet the needs of our community.”

GSD MP Atrish Sanchez, whose portfolio shadows care, said: “My colleagues and I have consistently flagged these problems and questioned the Government’s readiness.”

“Instead of taking the necessary steps to prevent this crisis, the Government has chosen to deflect blame, dismissing the situation as ‘mere teething issues’.”

“The Government even accuses the GSD of exaggerating the problem, yet we need only point to Unite the Union’s press release from the 6th of November, which warns of ongoing issues with the transfer of Domiciliary Care and Home Support workers from ADA and Meddoc to Lifecome Care, and the potential for a demonstration over unresolved issues impacting workers.”

“We understand that after urgent talks, this is thankfully, not going ahead. Albeit this is just the latest in a string of unresolved challenges that are disrupting lives and placing an emotional burden on service users, carers, and families alike. To downplay this distress is not only dismissive but unacceptable.”

