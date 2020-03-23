Unite closes office but remains on-hand for its members

Unite the Union has closed its offices to walk-in members in order to ensure it can maintain a functioning office throughout the period of heightened measures amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement the union explained that staff will not be attending to members at reception but the office can be contacted by phone on +35020074185 or email at Membership.Gibraltar@unitethenion.org

Unite added that it has not taken this step lightly and had sought a solution that would have ensured it could provide a functioning office to service, support and advice members at this critical time.

“Meeting with Officials and Convenors will be by appointment and only in urgent circumstances, as we are focusing our resources to urgent issues,” the union said.

Christian Duo, Unite Chair, said: “Unfortunately due to the current situation we have taken the unprecedented step to close our office for walk in members.”

“In the last week we have seen a surge in lay-offs of employees by employers, in the Private Sector or agreements with individual employees, which are in breach of current employment legislation. These areas now require our focus and resources in this pressing times.”

“This is a time of collective responsibility and we all need to step up to the challenge we are being faced with. We are engaging with all stakeholders under the banner of the Covid-19 Emergency Liaison Advisory Committee (CELAC), with a view to put in place measures to assist businesses and employees.”

“Finally we want to give our heartfelt thanks to all our front line services, “you are definitely our heroes in this National Emergency.’”

Members of the public can still join the union by completing a membership form online at www.unitetheunion.org or by contacting the email address or phone number above.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.