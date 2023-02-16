Unite ‘dismayed’ by online attack on teachers

The Education Branch of Unite said on Wednesday that it was “dismayed” to hear of “another gratuitous online attack” on the local teaching profession.

It was reacting after news that the Gibraltar Government is investigating an Instagram account which was used to write abuse and offensive comments about local teachers, in what teachers’ union NASUWT described as “one of the worst abuses” of social media it had even seen.

“There is no place for abuse and hostility towards anyone in their work place and the educational setting is no different,” Unite said.

“Every member of staff has the right to carry out their work duties whilst being treated with the respect and dignity that they deserve and without fear of being attacked.”

“We stand together in solidarity with our colleagues who have been the target of this abuse and add our voice to the call for a thorough investigation that is backed by the full force of the law.”