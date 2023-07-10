Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Unite economic report claims public sector wages declined since 2011

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
10th July 2023

Public sector pay has “declined” since the GSLP-Liberal Government came into power in 2011, an economic report commissioned by Unite the Union has claimed. The report said private sector wages had also stagnated in the same period of time, increasing by an average of 0.32% per year. On the other hand, Gibraltar’s real GDP per...

