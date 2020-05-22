Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Unite engages with Spanish union over agency care workers’ concerns

Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
22nd May 2020

Unite the Union has engaged with its Spanish counterpart, Comisiones Obreras [CCOO], after some agency carers who look after elderly and disabled people in Gibraltar raised concerns about employment conditions. CCOO wrote to Unite and issued a statement alleging its members at ADA Rainbow Care Agency were receiving lower wages and reduced employment rights than...

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

