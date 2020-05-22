Unite engages with Spanish union over agency care workers’ concerns
Unite the Union has engaged with its Spanish counterpart, Comisiones Obreras [CCOO], after some agency carers who look after elderly and disabled people in Gibraltar raised concerns about employment conditions. CCOO wrote to Unite and issued a statement alleging its members at ADA Rainbow Care Agency were receiving lower wages and reduced employment rights than...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here