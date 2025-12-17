Unite expresses disappointment after Morrisons pay talks

Unite the Union, which represents Morrisons workers in Gibraltar, has expressed frustration and disappointment after the latest round of pay negotiations ended without the company making a pay offer to staff.

The union said that, despite the effort and commitment shown by workers during the busy run-up to Christmas, Morrisons has indicated it wishes to continue negotiations into the new year.

Unite submitted its pay claim ahead of the October pay anniversary date, with the aim of reaching an agreement before the end of the year.

Unite’s Christian Duo said: ““We are extremely disappointed with Morrisons’ stance following the two meetings held to date. The Unite negotiating committee was committed to securing a pay agreement well before Christmas, but unfortunately this has not materialised. Our members have worked tirelessly and deserve better. We urge Morrisons to engage in meaningful negotiations at our next meeting, scheduled for January 2026.”