Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite highlight ‘biggest wage squeeze’ in newsletter

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Priya Gulraj
4th August 2022

Unite the Union has this week kickstarted a campaign to raise awareness of the cost of living crisis, describing the effect as the “biggest wage squeeze”.

A leaflet was launched on the back of this year’s budget announcement and implementations of new expenses.

The union has also commissioned the expertise of two economists who will undertake an economic and political analysis of Gibraltar with the help of its General Secretary.

“A lot of work is being done behind the scenes,” Christian Duo, of Unite, told the Chronicle.

“The reality of the situation is that this is the biggest wage squeeze at least in my time and workers on the lowest pay spectrum are finding it hard to put a plate of food on the table.”

“Remember this is only the beginning of the implemented measures.”

“If we don’t put some remedies for the current situation, it will be even worse in a year’s time.”

“All workers are feeling the pinch, with the rising cost of goods, petrol etc which is astronomical is affecting the whole community.”

“We call on all political parties to debate on solutions enough on the past regarding overspend and an economic recovery plan that does not hit on the pockets of working people and the most vulnerable in our community.”

Mr Duo said the union has held a number of meetings with officers, convenors and industrial branch officials and the concerns were raised with the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

During the meeting the Chief Minister offered to look at hardship cases and those in the public sector who could be below the UK parity margins, Mr Duo said.

“This is something we welcome but not enough,” he added.

“Note in an exercise conducted by Shop Stewards and corroborated by the economist what comes to light is that the 40% differentials in basic pay of public sector with their UK counterparts which has been quoted by Government on number of occasions is not the reality of the majority of public sector.”

Mr Duo said that while this campaign is aimed at public sector pay, the union is leading on pay negotiations in the private sector as well.

He said that some employers have “recognised the situation and have given a pay rise without the union’s involvement”.

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

DPC approves Lincoln Football Club sports centre in Europa Road

Thu 4th Aug, 2022

Local News

‘Treaty within the coming months’, Daryanani tells UK newspaper

Mon 1st Aug, 2022

Local News

Investigation into ‘complex’ tunnel fire set to follow Technical Services assessments

Wed 3rd Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibair industrial action to resume as from Monday after negotiations breakdown

4th August 2022

Local News
Drafting error means sexual offences committed outside Gibraltar cannot be prosecuted here, Supreme Court says

4th August 2022

Local News
GHA launches monkeypox pre-exposure vaccination programme for those at risk

4th August 2022

Local News
DPC approves Lincoln Football Club sports centre in Europa Road

4th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022