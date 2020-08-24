Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite hits back at Chamber in row over Covid-19 layoffs

By Chronicle Staff
24th August 2020

Unite the Union has called on the Chamber of Commerce to acknowledge the “day-to-day influx of redundancies, breaches in contracts, unlawful deductions of wages under the heading COVID-19” and the increase of “pressure” experienced by employees at the workplace.

Unite was reacting to a statement in which the Chamber said the union was causing “unnecessary distress and alarm” by claiming many employers were using Covid-19 as an excuse to lay off staff.

The union accused the chamber of being “dismissive” of its concerns over worker’s rights, and said the Chamber also indirectly “puts into question” the announcement made by the Government of Gibraltar on August 7 on the “substantial number of notices seeking the termination of employment contracts in July”..”

In a statement Unite said it was “astonished” at what it described as the Chamber’s “break with reality”..”

“Unite is being called irresponsible for trying to protect workers’ rights but it is the Chamber of Commerce who are being irresponsible for only taking into account the effects on businesses,” it said.

The union emphasised that employees’ contributions are part and parcel of a healthy economy, and said the Chamber is choosing to ignore this fact.

Unite said it is willing to provide the necessary evidence for the Chamber of Commerce to “wake up to the reality we see in our office on a daily basis.”

“It is remarkable that the Chamber of Commerce have forgotten that they were present throughout all the discussions of the Coronavirus Economic Liaison & Advisory Committee (CELAC) and in particular those that focussed on proposed support to employees and employers over the provision of paid Covid sick pay separate from the existing statutory sick pay provisions,” the union said.

“The foundation of these proposals is restricting virus transmission, providing a disincentive to workers from attending work when they may have Covid and protecting employers from potentially sick employees spreading the virus to other workers and customers, which could in turn result in businesses having to temporarily shut down and to incurring greater costs through additional sick pay and loss of badly needed revenue.”

“The Chamber are well aware of the fully articulated and sound economic drivers behind these proposals and also the Government support that would underpin any such Covid sick pay.”

Therefore, for Unite, the Chamber of Commerce’s statement is “unfounded, irresponsible and remarkably inaccurate”, the union said.

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

National Day programme of celebrations announced

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Active Covid-19 cases rise to 31

Sat 22nd Aug, 2020

Brexit

Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes eyes reopening schools in return to education

24th August 2020

Local News
Chief Inspector John Field promoted to Superintendent

24th August 2020

Local News
GCA calls Govts measures ‘discriminatory’

24th August 2020

Local News
Frontline Workers exhibition launched at GEMA

24th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020