Thu 12th May, 2022

Unite honours champions of workers’ rights

Recipients with their Unite Recognition Awards. Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
12th May 2022

Four recipients were recognised for many years of service and dedication to the protection of workers’ rights as they received awards from Unite the Union on Thursday. Shop stewards Juan Pecino and Eugene Podesta received the Unite Recognition Award for their work in establishing better working conditions for people working in the Ministry of Defence....

