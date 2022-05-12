Unite honours champions of workers’ rights
Four recipients were recognised for many years of service and dedication to the protection of workers’ rights as they received awards from Unite the Union on Thursday. Shop stewards Juan Pecino and Eugene Podesta received the Unite Recognition Award for their work in establishing better working conditions for people working in the Ministry of Defence....
