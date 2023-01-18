Unite members at Resolve accept pay offer

Unite the Union members at Resolve Salvage & Fire Ltd have accepted a consolidated pay increase of 6.5%, effective from January 1, 2023.

The union recommended acceptance of the offer and acknowledged the efforts by both its members and the management team in turning around the economic difficulties the company had experienced through the pandemic, which unfortunately culminated in job losses.

Unite the Union’s Christian Duo said: “We are delighted with the pay agreement reached at a time when all workers are feeling the pinch, in the current cost of living crisis.”

“I would like to praise our members and also Resolve Management team for the tremendous efforts shown over the last three years, which signifies the benefits of working together, in a period of downturn in business but at the same time, recognising the effect that the current inflationary crisis is having on workers pockets.”

“Finally I would like to personally thank Managing Director Mr Elias Tapiero, who has played a key role in our last two pay negotiations which have seen our members benefit, of a consolidate basic pay increase which totals 11.5% for the period 2022/2023 and 2023/2024.”