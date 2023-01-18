Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite members at Resolve accept pay offer

By Chronicle Staff
18th January 2023

Unite the Union members at Resolve Salvage & Fire Ltd have accepted a consolidated pay increase of 6.5%, effective from January 1, 2023.

The union recommended acceptance of the offer and acknowledged the efforts by both its members and the management team in turning around the economic difficulties the company had experienced through the pandemic, which unfortunately culminated in job losses.

Unite the Union’s Christian Duo said: “We are delighted with the pay agreement reached at a time when all workers are feeling the pinch, in the current cost of living crisis.”

“I would like to praise our members and also Resolve Management team for the tremendous efforts shown over the last three years, which signifies the benefits of working together, in a period of downturn in business but at the same time, recognising the effect that the current inflationary crisis is having on workers pockets.”

“Finally I would like to personally thank Managing Director Mr Elias Tapiero, who has played a key role in our last two pay negotiations which have seen our members benefit, of a consolidate basic pay increase which totals 11.5% for the period 2022/2023 and 2023/2024.”

Most Read

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Brexit

‘We’re very close to the deal’ on Gibraltar - Albares

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Brexit

CM sets out stark reality of Brexit for British passport holders

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Local News

Ambitious plan unveiled for cycle lane network to encourage ‘active travel’

Tue 17th Jan, 2023

Local News

Four men accused of importing £13m worth of cannabis stand trial

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Public encouraged to attend GHA Public Session

18th January 2023

Local News
Police recruits learn about neurodiversity

18th January 2023

Local News
Warhammer and fine arts in No Cuesta d’Enero

18th January 2023

Local News
Local woman fined £4,500 for 45 parking offences

18th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023