Unite pauses GHA strike actions amid progress in talks, warns of potential future strikes  

Unite the Union has paused strike action across GHA’s sectors due to progress in dispute negotiations, even while warning that further strikes may occur if issues remain unresolved.

The union issued a press release on Friday afternoon where it confirmed “a pause and step back from action across Health and Care to allow for further dialogue and dispute resolution.”

But it said “further strike action is possible.”

Unite members working in the Industrial grades as Domestics and Labourers in the GHA returned to work normally at 8am on Friday after a week of industrial action.

In addition, there was a meeting on Friday morning between the Union and the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, to further discuss the dispute. There is also an offer of further dialogue next week.

The union are meeting with the membership on Monday to discuss next steps, whether to pause or call more action.

Further strike actions was due to commence on Monday within the Care Agency Therapy Team and the Catering Departments in the GHA and ERS for a week. However, this has been postponed due to progress that has been made with regard to the issues in dispute and to allow for further negotiations next week.

“Our members working within the Industrial grades in the GHA have been on strike action for a week and have returned to work normally this morning,” said Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar.

“They have shown great courage and vibrancy in taking a stand in the furtherance of their dispute with the GHA and the union will continue to lend our full support.”

“There has been further dialogue with HMGOG and we will be meeting with our members on Monday to discuss next steps.”

Mr Davies called the Government’s press release on the dispute “somewhat bewildering” and said it suggested that the union is not managing the expectations of members and pointing the blame of the strike action on inter-union politics.

“Given that this claim was first issued in December 2023 and there was only serious engagement on the issues once strike action was called demonstrates a breakdown in meaningful industrial relations on the part of the employer,” he said.

“On the point of inter-union politics, to be clear as a member led organisation it is our members that decide whether to take strike action or not, our members have been driven to this point by employer inaction on the range of issues and we fully support their stance.”

He added that further strike action that was planned within the Care Agency Therapy Team, as well as the ERS and GHA Catering Departments for Monday but these have been paused due to the welcome progress made on the issues in dispute and to allow for further negotiations.

“The members have agreed to pause strike action as a show of good faith, Unite trusts that these decisions will be taken by the employers and Government in the spirit in which was intended and will work with the union and our representatives to seek resolutions,” he said.