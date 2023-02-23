Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite plans protest at Morrisons' UK head office, in ‘warning shot’ over Gib dispute

Unite embers protest outside the Morrisons store in Gibraltar. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
23rd February 2023

Campaigners from Unite will on Friday stage a protest at the head office of Morrisons in Bradford to expose what the union described as “shabby mistreatment and anti-trade union tactics” directed against fellow union members in Gibraltar.

Morrisons workers in Gibraltar have been on strike since 30 January in a dispute over what Unite says is a “paltry” 2.4% pay increase when the retailer’s underlying profits for last year were “a massive” £828 million.

According to Unite, instead of negotiating to end the strike Morrisons “wasted money” by flying in UK workers to replace the roles of striking workers in Gibraltar – paying them £2 an hour more than workers on the Rock.

The pay disparity is one of the main reasons for the dispute, the union says.

In a statement, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “If Morrisons think it can sneak strike-breaking tactics into Gibraltar then it should think again.”

“These workers are doing the same job as they would be in the UK, with the same bills to pay.”

“Morrisons should be paying the rate for the job, it’s as simple as that.”

“Morrisons can clearly easily afford to pay fairer wages, it is choosing not to.”

“Our protest is just a warning shot.”

“The union is ready to up the ante and do whatever it takes to win a fair deal for our Gibraltar Morrisons members.”

Morrisons has previously stated it will press on with the pay increase despite the opposition from Unite, which does not represent all of the company’s employees in Gibraltar.

Workers in Gibraltar earn around £2 per hour less than their counterparts in the UK for undertaking the same job.

Unite says the store’s pay deal means that the lowest paid worker at Morrisons Gibraltar will be paid just £8.47 per hour.

Last week, Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham wrote to David Potts the CEO of Morrisons supermarket chain to call on him to fund a fair pay increase for workers based in Gibraltar taking strike action to defend their living standards.

Most Read

Brexit

Albares again insists negotiators ‘very close’ to Gib treaty, as NI talks near ‘finishing line’ amid Tory backbench disquiet

Wed 22nd Feb, 2023

UK/Spain News

Vox vice president rebuked in Spanish Parliament for ‘not respecting Gibraltar’s sovereignty’

Mon 20th Feb, 2023

Local News

Body of GHA doctor found in collapsed building in Turkey

Sun 12th Feb, 2023

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Bad weather and staff shortages signal weekend of disruption at Gibraltar airport

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt deflects criticism on ERS transparency, drawing fresh flak from GSD

23rd February 2023

Local News
GHA Director General finalises strategic plans ahead of departure

23rd February 2023

Local News
Old boiler triggers false alarm in Rosia Bay, but ‘better safe than sorry’

23rd February 2023

Local News
Tangier Exchange donate to Donabo Gardens

22nd February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023