Unite public sector members vote overwhelmingly for strike mandate ahead of pay talks
Unite the Union’s public sector members have voted overwhelmingly in support of industrial action should pay negotiations with the Gibraltar Government fail to prosper. The ballot seeking a pre-emptive mandate for industrial action comes against the backdrop of the union’s campaign on the impact of inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and what Unite has described as...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here