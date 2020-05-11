Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th May, 2020

Unite thanks repatriation team

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2020

Unite the Union has thanked all involved in the repatriation last Friday of the 26 British Nationals strand-ed in Morocco.

The Union highlighted the roles played by the Gibraltar Government, the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Civil Contingencies team and the Gibraltar Port Authority.

“Our thanks also goes to the Captain of the Port, Manolo Tirado, and more particularly to our members of the Gibraltar Port Authority Launch Crew Section, who, as always, stand ready to serve our communi-ty in the most effective of ways,” Unite said in a statement.

“Thank you, for having shown the initiative and not shied away from proposing such an excellently-unique way of helping our distressed members of our community stranded in Morocco.’

Unite member and Coxswain Joseph Duo added: “I would like to thank my excellent launch crew team and on behalf of the entire launch crew I thank GPA management, Captain of the Port and HMGOG for valuing and allowing us to execute our proposal.”

“It has been an honour to have been able to play a crucial role in ensuring the safe return of all 23 stranded Gibraltarians in Morocco."

“It is gratifying to know that during these times of crisis we have an excellent team of seamen, who are proactive in their approach towards helping our community in any way they can.”

