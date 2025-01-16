Unite urges GHA to tackle ‘dangerously low’ nursing staff levels

Unite the Union’s Health and Care Branch is seeking urgent action to address “dangerously low” nursing staff levels in the GHA which impact resilience and pose “a serious risk” to patients.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Unite also said it was seeking positive engagement from senior management and the Health Ministry on these “critical issues”.

The statement noted that branch officials had raised serious concerns over what it described as a lack of engagement and constructive dialogue with the GHA.

It said this was despite numerous attempts on the union side to resolve ongoing industrial relations matters with no meaningful progress being made.

“Unite has long voiced concerns over dangerously low nursing staff levels, an issue that has persisted for over four years,” said a spokesperson for the Branch. In September 2024, a collective letter signed by over 180 nurses underscored the risk to patient safety caused by this staffing crisis,” said a spokesperson for the unions Health and Care Branch.

“To date, neither a response nor a plan of action has been provided by the GHA.”

“The hospital remains at maximum capacity with no nursing resilience to ensure effective patient care, posing a serious risk to patients.”

“The promised improvements resulting from GHA Workforce operating under the Department of Personnel & Development (DPD) have not been realised and Unite warned that such a move had not worked previously and would not work now.”

“We continue to experience HR recruitment processes that have become increasingly complex and bureaucratic, with lengthy approval chains causing significant delays in the hiring of healthcare professionals and other critical non-clinical roles.”

The statement said recruitment concerns were accompanied by a lack of transparency, with some appointments being made without advert or recruitment process.

The union also expressed concern around the approach being adopted in respect of internal investigations, hearing of grievances, interdictions, suspensive transfers and supporting members on long-term sick leave to return to work.

“These processes have largely ground to a halt and we have members in limbo with no outcomes to grievances, no details of allegations pertaining to investigations against them, no support for returns to work from long-term sick or lengthy interdictions/suspensive transfers with no urgency on the part of the employer to deal with the underlying issues,” said the spokesperson.

“Unite the Union calls upon the GHA and HMGoG to take immediate action to address these pressing concerns, ensuring transparent and effective processes, and prioritise the well-being of healthcare staff and patient safety.”

The union said it would work closely with its members and representatives to secure lasting solutions for the benefit of all involved.

The Chronicle has contacted the Gibraltar Government for comment.