Mon 6th Sep, 2021

Unite warns many employers still struggling amid Brexit and Covid uncertainty

Unite the Union's Christian Duo and Kaylan Lucas

By Priya Gulraj
6th September 2021

Unite the Union said it remains concerned about the impact of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic on jobs in the private sector, with seasoned union officials admitting they had never before seen so many employers struggling simultaneously to sustain employment going forward. During the lockdown, the union had been very concerned about the hospitality and...

