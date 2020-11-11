Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Local News

Unite welcomes pay deal at Morrisons

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2020

Unite the Union announce a two-year review of pay and conditions within Morrisons amounting to an 11% pay increase for its shop assistant members at the business.

The agreement covers the period of 2020–2022 and will increase hourly rate from the current £7.27, which is just two pence over the August 2020 minimum wage of £7.25, to £8.06 by October 2021.

The agreement would put hourly pay at 56 pence above the August 2021 minimum wage of £7.50.

In addition, the agreement aligns our Unite member’s weekly contracts to that of their UK counterparts, namely moving from a 39-hour contract to 36.75 hour contract.

The agreement followed a ballot of 94% of the Union’s members at Morrisons, with 80% in support of the deal.

“We cannot be happier to have secured this positive agreement at such unprecedented times brought about by the pandemic which has seen our Morrisons membership rise to the occasion as key workers and overcome all obstacles and challenges through way of hard work, all for the benefit our community,” said Unite’s Christian Duo.

