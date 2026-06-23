Unite’s Simon Dubbins pledges closer ties with Gibraltar in leadership bid 

Unite Director of International, Simon Dubbins, has said he will bridge a direct connection between Gibraltar and the union’s national leadership if elected as General Secretary, as he highlighted the ‘real threat’ the far right poses to working people.

Mr Dubbins, who is challenging incumbent Sharon Graham in the union's leadership election, visited Gibraltar and met members at the John Mackintosh Hall on Monday evening ahead of voting, which runs from July 14 to August 11.

Mr Dubbins set out his campaign which includes promises to protect jobs, raise pay and organise for growth to strengthen union power.

He has also pledged to "open the books" and not take the General Secretary's salary or any pay increase if elected.

He told this newspaper the “immense influence” that Unite has in Gibraltar needs to be maintained.

“I appreciate how unique Gibraltar is and I think it's got a vital role to play in our union, not just in terms of the support that the Gibraltar branches need, but also the other direction,” he said.

“I think there's such a rich history here, and experience, and we need some of that in the wider union at the moment.”

“I'm hoping I would be honoured to have the support of the Gibraltar branches and the membership here, and I absolutely pledge, if I do get across the line, that the direct connection will be back with the national leadership of the union, and that we'll give every support we possibly can to the members here.”

He highlighted concerns over the far-right influence in the UK with the party Reform and separately for Gibraltar with the influence of Vox in Spain.

He believes cooperation with Spain is essential and cautioned that a far-right government would be a threat.

“Now in terms of Gibraltar, I think the way it will manifest itself is the dangers of a future Vox government, possibly aligned with the PP,” he said.

“I know that there's been a new treaty which has opened the frontier. I think some of that and the cooperation with Spain, which is essential, is going to be in real danger if we end up with a Vox/PP government in the future.”

“The return of nationalism and far right politics is a real threat to Gibraltar and the interest of working people here.”

“We need to be aware of that, we need to be ready for it and we need to be fighting it.”

Mr Dubbins added that a far-right government is “never on the side of working people” and are “usually an existential threat to the union movement”.

He understands why people in Gibraltar are concerned ahead of the treaty implementation but, he said, an open border is beneficial for both sides.

He added that a concern for Unite is to ensure that cross frontier workers are treated equally and have access to the same rights.

“They are working people, they deserve to have the same rights, benefits, paid conditions as anybody else that's working here,” Mr Dubbins said.

“If we don't have that stabilised and then with the same rights, what you normally find is employers start using that as leverage to worsen the conditions of the people that do have those rights.”

“So it's in everybody's interests that they are looked after properly and stabilised.”

He said the union in Gibraltar has “fought very hard” for parity for cross frontier workers, particularly in the public sector.

Mr Dubbins pointed out that previous general secretaries used to visit Gibraltar and that this has not been the case during the term of the incumbent.

“I think there's a feeling that a gap has emerged in the last few years that we haven't had a visit down here of the current General Secretary,” he said.

“The members here really deserve that direct link with the National Union and that support.”

“They need to be autonomous to be able to develop their own strategies but they need to feel the full weight of the Union is behind them and that's what I want to address.”

Mr Dubbins was in Gibraltar as Sir Keir Starmer stepped down as Prime Minister with Andy Burham former Manchester Mayor and newly elected MP for Makerfield expected to take over the role uncontested in the next Labour leadership vote.

His campaign includes the statement to “only support politicians who support us” and he wants to see commitments delivered under the new leadership.

He said Mr Burnham’s decision to resign as Mayor and contest a Reform seat in Makerfield “took a lot of courage”.

“I think to take on reform in the way that he did and then to win that seat with a big majority was really important,” he said.

“Now what is relevant for here in this battle, Andy Burnham has publicly said it's not just a problem in the last few years, it's a problem in the last four decades. And now very similar issues to here, privatisation, deregulation, precarious work, none of those issues have been addressed properly.”

He wants to see what commitments Mr Burnham will make and believes that a space has opened up for a change of direction and that the unions have got to do absolutely all they can to make sure that change of direction happens.

“What cannot be accepted, and which is where my criticism has come in of where Unite's been in the broader UK, is we cannot disengage from politics,” he said.

“We have to make our voice heard, we have to exercise our power.”

“We are a very, very big, powerful organisation. Our group of MPs in Westminster hasn't met in the last four years. I think that's wrong.”

Mr Dubbins added that Unite’s political department is “much smaller and much less influential” than it used to be.

Unite’s 1.2 million-strong membership, which includes Gibraltar members, will have between July 14 and August 11 to cast their vote for general secretary, with the result set to be announced on August 14.