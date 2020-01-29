Universal Postal Union 49th international letter-writing competition 2020

Following on from the success of local student Alana Sacarello winning silver in the Universal postal union competition last year, this year’s topic has been announced.

This year’s theme is: “Write a message to an adult about the world we live in”.

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office launched the UPU 49th International Letter-Writing Competition 2020 in conjunction with the Gibraltar Department of Education.

Almost one million children from 48 countries took part in last year’s competition.

The Competition is open to school-attending children in Gibraltar up to the age of 15 years (on April 3, 2020).

Rules and entry forms are available from schools or from the Royal Gibraltar Post Office website www.post.gi

There is a trophy and £300 for first, £200 and certificate for second and £100 and certificate for third placing, plus a chance to represent Gibraltar at Berne, Switzerland.