Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Universal Postal Union 49th international letter-writing competition 2020

By Chronicle Staff
29th January 2020

Following on from the success of local student Alana Sacarello winning silver in the Universal postal union competition last year, this year’s topic has been announced.

This year’s theme is: “Write a message to an adult about the world we live in”.

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office launched the UPU 49th International Letter-Writing Competition 2020 in conjunction with the Gibraltar Department of Education.

Almost one million children from 48 countries took part in last year’s competition.

The Competition is open to school-attending children in Gibraltar up to the age of 15 years (on April 3, 2020).

Rules and entry forms are available from schools or from the Royal Gibraltar Post Office website www.post.gi

There is a trophy and £300 for first, £200 and certificate for second and £100 and certificate for third placing, plus a chance to represent Gibraltar at Berne, Switzerland.

Most Read

Local News

Two air incursions delay BA plane twice

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

In new memoir, García-Margallo admits border controls were punitive politics

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Govt files DPC application for beautification of Governor's Parade

Mon 27th Jan, 2020

Local News

Public debate explores 5G plans and concerns

Mon 27th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
The Voice of a Nation commemorative coin collection

29th January 2020

Local News
Business task group meets today in BID plan

29th January 2020

Local News
Nicholas Parsons, a staunch supporter of Gib’s literary festival, dies age 96

29th January 2020

Local News
GDP puts focus on diversity and inclusion

29th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020