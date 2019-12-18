Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

University attends Miami cruise jobs fair

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2019

A representative from the University of Gibraltar was in Miami last week to promote the University’s new Maritime Science programmes.

The ‘Cruise Jobs Fair’ event, which was primarily aimed at those looking to work in the cruise ship industry, proved to be a beneficial platform from which to promote the accelerated BSc (Hons) Maritime Science programmes which start at the University in September 2020.

“The main objective of the visit was to make contact, introduce the project and start corresponding with all these major shipping cruise lines to broker placements and sponsorships,” said the University’s Programme Coordinator (Maritime) Aaron Lopez.

“All the cruise companies were very excited to hear about the project and the three-year accelerated programmes, as they all noted the deficit in numbers of officers in their respective companies, who have a growing fleet of ships and will therefore require even more crew,” he added.

The event forms part of an active student recruitment plan for these specialist programmes which will which further cement Gibraltar’s position as an important maritime centre.

Most Read

Local News

DPC clears Devil’s Tower Road project

Mon 16th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar ready to ‘walk away from bad Brexit deal’ as UK hammers out future relationship with EU, CM warns

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spanish ‘Lord of the Port’ arrested for smuggling drugs

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Local News

Six burglaries reported in Wellington Front

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Airport Fire and Rescue Service senior fire officer attends UK Multi-Agency Gold Command Course

17th December 2019

Local News
Six burglaries reported in Wellington Front

17th December 2019

Local News
Major Pitto is the new company commander for I Company

17th December 2019

Local News
Chestertons' BIG Breakfast raises £3,566

17th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019