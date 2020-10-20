University hosts first Open Day of the year

The University of Gibraltar held its first open day on Tuesday and covered its undergraduate business, maritime and nursing degrees as well as its professional development and language courses.

Prospective students met current students and had a tour of the campus facilities including the Europa Suites accommodation block.

“It was a pleasure to welcome prospective students back on campus. We’ve had some strong interest thanks to our commitment to in-person delivery. This resonates with local and regional students as so many larger universities are offering virtual lectures and limited on-campus activities. We are establishing ourselves as a viable option for many students,” said the University’s Communication and Marketing Manager, David Revagliatte.

The University recently announced January intakes for its Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) and MSc Marine Science and Climate Change degree programmes.