Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

University hosts first Open Day of the year

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2020

The University of Gibraltar held its first open day on Tuesday and covered its undergraduate business, maritime and nursing degrees as well as its professional development and language courses.

Prospective students met current students and had a tour of the campus facilities including the Europa Suites accommodation block.

“It was a pleasure to welcome prospective students back on campus. We’ve had some strong interest thanks to our commitment to in-person delivery. This resonates with local and regional students as so many larger universities are offering virtual lectures and limited on-campus activities. We are establishing ourselves as a viable option for many students,” said the University’s Communication and Marketing Manager, David Revagliatte.

The University recently announced January intakes for its Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) and MSc Marine Science and Climate Change degree programmes.

Most Read

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Brexit

Govt advises on ‘cumbersome’ post-Brexit processes for drivers

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Local News

Fast intervention tightens circle around Covid cases

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Local News

CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Brexit

No deal Brexit will be ‘devastating’, says Cross Frontier Group

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
The Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks

20th October 2020

Local News
Sharp increase in registry wedding prices leaves planners scrambling

20th October 2020

Local News
Five positive cases detected in schools

20th October 2020

Local News
CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

20th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020