Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

University of Gibraltar and Huobi University sign Blockchain Education and Research MoU

By Chronicle Staff
6th September 2019

The University of Gibraltar and China’s Huobi University have announced plans to collaborate on blockchain education and research initiatives.
To this effect, the Minister for Commerce Albert Isola and the President of Huobi University Jianing Yu have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Beijing this week.
The agreement is geared towards promoting cooperation in education, academic research, the development and collaboration of academic programmes, and the creation and delivery of short courses in key areas including blockchain, cryptotechnology, and fintech.
Mr Isola said: “We are very excited at the prospect of future collaborations between Huobi University and the University of Gibraltar, particularly as a means of accelerating the establishment of high quality blockchain-focused educational initiatives.”
He added: “Both parties share an ambition to promote high level academic research around the burgeoning DLT landscape, and I look forward to seeing this vision take shape.”
Dr. Yu Jianing said: “The Huobi University is an education and research institution focusing on the frontier fields of new distributed business models, new applications of blockchain technology, and new digital finance systems.”
“The goal is to cultivate top entrepreneurs and investors in the blockchain field. Huobi University have been giving the courses in China, the United States, Japan, and South Korea, and have trained more than 1,000 blockchain industry elites.”
“Strategic cooperation with the University of Gibraltar is an important step towards the internationalization of the Huobi University, and both parties will launch a series of English-oriented courses for entrepreneurs and investors around the world in the future.”
“Huobi has a rich history of working with the Gibraltar Government in the pursuit of blockchain innovation. The company was awarded a full DLT licence from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) in November 2018, and Huobi recognises the intrinsic link between the development of blockchain education offerings and mainstream DLT adoption — a sentiment that has fuelled Gibraltar’s ascent as a global blockchain powerhouse,” Mr Isola added.
Vice-Chancellor at the University of Gibraltar, Professor Catherine Bachleda said: "The University of Gibraltar is already actively engaged in the blockchain, DLT and FinTech educational landscape, providing professional and tertiary courses. We are very much looking forward to advancing knowledge in this exciting new world through research."
Huobi University is an affiliate of the Huobi Group, a leading global digital asset financial service provider established in Beijing in 2013. With operations established worldwide, Huobi is one of the largest exchanges operating in the blockchain industry and has established compliance service teams across the globe to ensure a customer-centric approach.
Mr Isola was accompanied at this week’s MOU signing ceremony by Gibraltar Finance Senior Executives Michael Ashton and Paul Astengo. Yang Jun, Vice President of the Huobi University, David Chen, VP of Huobi University, Wang Yan, General Manager of Huobi Club, and Pan Dong, Deputy General Manager of Huobi Club, attended the signing ceremony as well.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Sacarello’s newsagent, ‘a microcosm of Gibraltar’ on Main Street, set to close

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

New taxes dull Gibraltar’s competitive edge, Chamber says

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New schools opening delayed

6th September 2019

Local News
University of Gibraltar and Huobi University sign Blockchain Education and Research MoU

6th September 2019

Local News
Heritage Trust welcomes Road to the Lines project

6th September 2019

Local News
Government will send young Gibraltarians to Commonwealth Youth Parliament

6th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019