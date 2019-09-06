University of Gibraltar and Huobi University sign Blockchain Education and Research MoU

The University of Gibraltar and China’s Huobi University have announced plans to collaborate on blockchain education and research initiatives.

To this effect, the Minister for Commerce Albert Isola and the President of Huobi University Jianing Yu have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Beijing this week.

The agreement is geared towards promoting cooperation in education, academic research, the development and collaboration of academic programmes, and the creation and delivery of short courses in key areas including blockchain, cryptotechnology, and fintech.

Mr Isola said: “We are very excited at the prospect of future collaborations between Huobi University and the University of Gibraltar, particularly as a means of accelerating the establishment of high quality blockchain-focused educational initiatives.”

He added: “Both parties share an ambition to promote high level academic research around the burgeoning DLT landscape, and I look forward to seeing this vision take shape.”

Dr. Yu Jianing said: “The Huobi University is an education and research institution focusing on the frontier fields of new distributed business models, new applications of blockchain technology, and new digital finance systems.”

“The goal is to cultivate top entrepreneurs and investors in the blockchain field. Huobi University have been giving the courses in China, the United States, Japan, and South Korea, and have trained more than 1,000 blockchain industry elites.”

“Strategic cooperation with the University of Gibraltar is an important step towards the internationalization of the Huobi University, and both parties will launch a series of English-oriented courses for entrepreneurs and investors around the world in the future.”

“Huobi has a rich history of working with the Gibraltar Government in the pursuit of blockchain innovation. The company was awarded a full DLT licence from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) in November 2018, and Huobi recognises the intrinsic link between the development of blockchain education offerings and mainstream DLT adoption — a sentiment that has fuelled Gibraltar’s ascent as a global blockchain powerhouse,” Mr Isola added.

Vice-Chancellor at the University of Gibraltar, Professor Catherine Bachleda said: "The University of Gibraltar is already actively engaged in the blockchain, DLT and FinTech educational landscape, providing professional and tertiary courses. We are very much looking forward to advancing knowledge in this exciting new world through research."

Huobi University is an affiliate of the Huobi Group, a leading global digital asset financial service provider established in Beijing in 2013. With operations established worldwide, Huobi is one of the largest exchanges operating in the blockchain industry and has established compliance service teams across the globe to ensure a customer-centric approach.

Mr Isola was accompanied at this week’s MOU signing ceremony by Gibraltar Finance Senior Executives Michael Ashton and Paul Astengo. Yang Jun, Vice President of the Huobi University, David Chen, VP of Huobi University, Wang Yan, General Manager of Huobi Club, and Pan Dong, Deputy General Manager of Huobi Club, attended the signing ceremony as well.