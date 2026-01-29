Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jan, 2026

Local News

University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy receives MCA approval for tanker training course

By Chronicle Staff
29th January 2026

The University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy, in partnership with GTT Training, the training arm of Gaztransport and Technigaz, has received UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) approval to deliver the Basic Training for Oil and Chemical and Liquefied Gas Cargo Operations (BTOC LG) course.

The accreditation follows a quality assurance process and will sit within the Academy’s existing MCA-approved systems.

The course draws on GTT Training’s experience in the LNG and tanker sectors and is aimed at both cadets and experienced seafarers. It is designed to provide essential knowledge and operational skills for safe cargo handling in line with the STCW Convention and Code.

Head of the University Maritime Academy, Aaron Lopez, said: “This approval strengthens our role in delivering mandatory training in the tanker sector, with a clear focus in meeting growing LNG training demand.”

“Our collaboration with GTT Training allows us to meet the highest international standards and respond to the evolving needs of the global shipping industry.”

GTT Training general manager Neil Macnab said: “Ensuring the competence and safety of tanker personnel is critical. This collaboration reflects our joint commitment to excellence.”

The BTOC LG course is open for enrolment at the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy for seafarers seeking MCA approved certification.

