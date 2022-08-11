Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

University of Gibraltar opens ‘clearing’ window

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
11th August 2022

The University of Gibraltar has opened its late application window, which allows prospective students until August 26 to submit their application to study at the university.

The opportunity provides prospective students with the chance to apply for university outside of the standard application window.

“The university still has a limited number of places available,” the University of Gibraltar said.

“Which may give [a] local student the chance to apply on a first come first serve basis for a programme commencing this September.”

The degree programmes available are Bachelor in Business Administration (Hons), BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing, BSc (Hons) Maritime Science with Cadetship programme, BSs (Hons) Computing and Entrepreneurship, MA Leadership and Management and Master in Business Administration (MA).

Prospective students who have any enquiries can speak to a member of the Student Experience team via 20071000 ext.901, visiting the Europa Point campus, or emailing info@unigib.edu.gi.

Most Read

Local News

New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

SDGG announces Gibraltar Fair plans

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

#SophieSays Confessions of a mum-to-be

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Two migrants refused entry in Tangier after Moroccan repatriation mix-up

11th August 2022

Local News
New water plant arrives and restrictions end, AquaGib confirms

11th August 2022

Local News
RGP Crime Scene Investigators complete fingerprint training

11th August 2022

Local News
Invictus Games team member aims to bring wheelchair rugby to Gibraltar

11th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022