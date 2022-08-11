University of Gibraltar opens ‘clearing’ window

The University of Gibraltar has opened its late application window, which allows prospective students until August 26 to submit their application to study at the university.

The opportunity provides prospective students with the chance to apply for university outside of the standard application window.

“The university still has a limited number of places available,” the University of Gibraltar said.

“Which may give [a] local student the chance to apply on a first come first serve basis for a programme commencing this September.”

The degree programmes available are Bachelor in Business Administration (Hons), BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing, BSc (Hons) Maritime Science with Cadetship programme, BSs (Hons) Computing and Entrepreneurship, MA Leadership and Management and Master in Business Administration (MA).

Prospective students who have any enquiries can speak to a member of the Student Experience team via 20071000 ext.901, visiting the Europa Point campus, or emailing info@unigib.edu.gi.