University of Gibraltar strengthens links with Tetouan counterpart

The University of Gibraltar has signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation with the Université Abdelmalek Essaadi in Tetouan.

The agreement is fruit of an initiative commenced by Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Education, when he visited Morocco last year to explore opportunities for joint work with entities including Government departments and academic institutions.

As a continuation of this work, Dr Cortes and Minister Pat Orfila, the Minister for the University of Gibraltar, visited northern Morocco last week to visit the Faculty of Medicine in Tangier, where they were met by the president of the Tetouan university, Prof Bouchta el Moumni, and his senior team.

Here the ministers jointly presided over a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two universities.

Prof el Moumni signed on behalf of the Moroccan institution and Dr Darren Fa, Director of Academic and Research, signed on behalf of the University of Gibraltar.

“This MoU formalises the relationship and opens the door to cooperation across a wide range of disciplines,” Dr Cortes said.

Ms Orfila added: “This MoU reinforces the strength of the relationship between our two Universities and promises further collaboration to the benefit of students and researchers on both sides of the Strait.”