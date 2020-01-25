Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Up to teachers’ whether schools should debate abortion referendum, CM says

By Priya Gulraj
25th January 2020

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the Government does not consider there should be any campaigning for the abortion referendum in schools, but said the final decision would be left to teachers.
Mr Picardo was responding to a question from Together Gibraltar Leader Marlene Hassan Nahon, who asked whether the Department of Education had any intentions to provide a “neutral educational platform” ahead of the upcoming abortion referendum.
This is after the Government announced that 16-year olds will be entitled to cast their vote in the referendum that will be held on March 19.
“If members of the relevant teaching body want to invite a representative of each side in the referendum, it would be a matter for them and the Government would not interfere,” Mr Picardo said.

Most Read

Local News

GHA Medical Director files for judicial review of bullying case decision

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Parliament clashes over housing ‘glut’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar has a new Chief Fire Officer

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Features

Five symptoms of kidney cancer everyone should be aware of

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt to legislate for paid leave for bereaved parents

25th January 2020

Local News
GHA reviews contingencies but urges calm following China virus outbreak

25th January 2020

Local News
Friend of Gibraltar Lewis Pugh swims under Antarctic ice sheet for climate change awareness

24th January 2020

Local News
Ministry of equality liaises with cultural services to broaden provision of gender equality books

24th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020