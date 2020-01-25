‘Up to teachers’ whether schools should debate abortion referendum, CM says

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the Government does not consider there should be any campaigning for the abortion referendum in schools, but said the final decision would be left to teachers.

Mr Picardo was responding to a question from Together Gibraltar Leader Marlene Hassan Nahon, who asked whether the Department of Education had any intentions to provide a “neutral educational platform” ahead of the upcoming abortion referendum.

This is after the Government announced that 16-year olds will be entitled to cast their vote in the referendum that will be held on March 19.

“If members of the relevant teaching body want to invite a representative of each side in the referendum, it would be a matter for them and the Government would not interfere,” Mr Picardo said.