Uriah Heep to perform at Gibraltar Calling classic stage

English rock band Uriah Heep will be performing on the Classic Stage at Gibraltar Calling next month.

The band which formed in 1969 have released 25 studio albums in their 50 year career, with 12 of the albums reaching the UK Albums Chart.

Uriah Heep have sold over 40 million albums worldwide and their best known songs include Easy Livin’, The Wizard, Sweet Lorraine and Stealin’.

Although the band’s line up has changed over the years current band members include Mick Box, Phil Lanzon, Bernie Shaw, Russell Gilbrook and Dave Rimmer.

The band's origins go back to 1967 when 19-year-old guitarist Mick Box formed a band in Brentwood called Hogwash, which began playing in local clubs and pubs. A couple years later and the band evolved into Uriah Heep.

The band named itself after Uriah Heep, a fictional character in the Charles Dickens novel titled David Copperfield.

“Uriah Heep helped invent a decorative and uniquely British form of heavy metal with their debut album, ‘Very Eavy, Very Umble’,” said Gibraltar Calling in a statement.

“The record was offered as a self-titled on American shores, but whatever the titling, it was historically massive in the invention of a music format that would rule the 70s and only intensify in the 80s.”

“It is from those roots, with classic, crucial slabs of nascent metal such as ‘Gypsy’, ‘Bird of Prey’ and ‘Walking in Your Shadow’, that Uriah Heep began their ascendance both at home and in the US, culminating in their most enduring works, ‘Demons and Wizards’, ‘The Magician’s Birthday’ and ‘Sweet Freedom’, all of which went gold in the States, entering the Billboard Top 40, ensuring years of concert dominance for the band throughout the 70s and 80s.”

Uriah Heep will play the Classic Stage on Saturday, September 7 at Gibraltar Calling.

International award-winning artists so far announced across two days for Gibraltar Calling also include 10CC, David Essex, Enrique Iglesias, King Calaway, Liam Gallagher, Lighthouse Family, Killer Queen, Nazareth, Peter Doherty, Rick Astley, Sigala, Slade, Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, Take That, and Tom Walker.

Further acts include Spice Girl MELANIE C (DJ Set) for a Club MTV Afterparty following the headliners, and Goldierocks.