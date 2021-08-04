US Center for Disease Control urges Americans to avoid travel to Gib

Gibraltar has been placed on Level 4 of the United States’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of travel countries, placing the Rock at a “very high level of Covid-19”.

The list was updated on Monday and urges Americans to avoid travelling to Gibraltar.

But if travel is necessary, individuals are being urged to ensure they are fully vaccinated before they travel.

“Because of the current situation in Gibraltar, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants,” the CDC said on its website.

On arrival, vaccinated people would have to get tested between three and five days after their return, meanwhile unvaccinated passengers would have to self-quarantine for seven days and get tested between three and five days after their arrival.

Gibraltar has been added to the Level 4 list along with 15 other countries, including Andorra, Curacao, Greece, Guadeloupe, Iran, Ireland, Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin and US Virgin Islands.