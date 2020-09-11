US Congressman ‘honours Gibraltar’s chosen status’ and right to self-determination

Republican Congressman George Holding sent a message of support from the US to Gibraltar on National Day, marking the Gibraltarians’ right to self-determination.

Mr Holding has for several years tabled a resolution in the US Congress voicing support for Gibraltar’s right to remain British and decide its own future.

“I wish a Happy Gibraltar National Day to all Gibraltarians,” Mr Holding said.

"On the tenth of September, in 1967, Gibraltar first exercised self-determination when they voted in the first sovereignty referendum.”

“Today, Gibraltar celebrates fifty-three years since they democratically expressed their view to remain a British Overseas Territory.”

"Gibraltar is a valuable ally of the United States -- and today we honour their chosen status and commemorate their right of self-determination.”