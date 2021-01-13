Vaccination day – the perfect clinical experience
I was looking forward to this day because as a vulnerable adult quite frankly it could not come a moment too soon. I had already read glowing reports on social media and also heard first-hand accounts of what a pleasant experience it is to get vaccinated against Covid. As a 75 year old I registered...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here