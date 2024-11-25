Valencia Appeal raises £17,500, still taking donations

Valencia Appeal Fund has raised £17,500 since it was launched on November 4, with five days still left to donate before the fund is closed.

The appeal, which is supported by the Gibraltar Red Cross, was launched in response to catastrophic flooding in Valencia, with the aim of providing financial assistance to families impacted by the floods.

Eddie Yome, the former Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police and one of the organisers of the appeal, said donations would be accepted until Friday November 29.

Donations can be sent directly to the following bank account:

Account Name: VALENCIA AID APPEAL

Account Number: 20016967

Account Type: GBP Corporate Community Account

Bank Name: Gibraltar International Bank

IBAN: GI69GIBK000000020016967

Sort Code: 60-83-14

Swift Code: GIBKGIGI