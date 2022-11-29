Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Nov, 2022

Vaping products for children banned

Photo by Nicholas T Ansell/PA

By Chronicle Staff
28th November 2022

The sale and supply of vaping products to children will become illegal after Parliament passed an act to regulate this sector.

The Act, which will shortly come into effect, makes it an offence for a person to sell a vaping product to a person aged under 18.

The Act also makes it an offence for a person aged 18 or over to buy a vaping product for a person aged under 18, in the same way as it is an offence for a person aged 18 or over to buy tobacco for a person under 18.

“The unanimous passing in Parliament of this Act is an important step in dealing with the increased use of vaping products by children and young people in Gibraltar,” the Minister with responsibility for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“This is a public health issue in Gibraltar and across the world and it is only right that we move to ensure that the sale of these products is prohibited to children given the real and potential risk to their health that their use entails.”

Vaping products under the Act includes e-cigarettes, e-cigars and e-shisha whether they include nicotine or not.

Also included are items intended to form part of such a device, such as cartridges, refill containers and substances intended to be vaporised.

Retailers of these products are required by the Act to display notices as set out in the new legislation regarding the sale of vaping products similar to those that retailers of tobacco must display.

Anyone concerned about vaping should contact the GHA Smoking Cessation Clinic on 200 52441 for advice.

