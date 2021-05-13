Vertipools increase biodiversity within Small Boats Marina
The vertipools installed by the Department of Environment last October are showing an increase in biodiversity of the waters within the Small Boats Marina. A vertipool is an artificial rock pool. The move formed part of its â€˜Greening the Greyâ€™ campaign where the bland grey walls of a marina is the backdrop for a variety...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here