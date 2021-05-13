Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Vertipools increase biodiversity within Small Boats Marina

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
13th May 2021

The vertipools installed by the Department of Environment last October are showing an increase in biodiversity of the waters within the Small Boats Marina. A vertipool is an artificial rock pool. The move formed part of its â€˜Greening the Greyâ€™ campaign where the bland grey walls of a marina is the backdrop for a variety...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Brexit

Spain hopes EU mandate for Gib treaty â€˜finalised shortlyâ€™

Wed 12th May, 2021

Brexit

Barnierâ€™s Brexit diary offers glimpse into EUâ€™s view on Gib

Mon 10th May, 2021

Local News

Rundown Mount offers perfect set for Gibraltarian horror film

Thu 13th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Angry protest in La Linea after deaths at sea

Wed 12th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Rundown Mount offers perfect set for Gibraltarian horror film

13th May 2021

Local News
Jonathan Lutwyche West End debut in â€˜The Lion Kingâ€™

13th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Angry protest in La Linea after deaths at sea

12th May 2021

Sports
Netball sets the Pulse moving for higher international profile of Gibraltar in the sport

12th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021