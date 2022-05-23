Veterans restore Lord Airey’s Battery

A group of 10 veterans have restored Lord Airey’s Battery, situated at the highest point of the Rock, in a joint effort with the Gibraltar Heritage Trust

The veterans, aged between 39 and 87, gave Pete Jackson from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust a much-needed hand with the restoration of Lord Airey’s Battery.

Some of the veterans had served on the Rock during their military career.

Their visit is thanks to Alabaré, a UK-based charity which helps support vulnerable, homeless and marginalised people.

The purpose of the Gibraltar Veterans Heritage project is to build an enduring link to a place where many have served or passed through, and which has positive memories for them.

Lord Airey’s Battery was built by British troops in 1891 and seen service throughout both World Wars. Since 1976 the gun had fallen into disrepair and Mr Jackson came along and started working on it.

The Chief Executive of Alabaré, Andrew Lord, is also on the Rock getting his hands dirty and taking part in the project.

“I came out here last August and Pete Jackson took us on this most wonderful tunnel tour and whilst he was doing the tour, he was explaining to me about the work he was doing around the Rock and particularly at Lord Airey’s Battery,” Mr Lord said.

“And what came across was that it was a great project, but he needs some willing hands.”

“So I went back to the charity that I run, Alabaré, and said to the team ‘do you think it would be possible if we could bring some people out’ and people stepped forward and said they would love to come out and help Pete restore Lord Airey’s Battery.”

He recalled a quote from one of the team which was “this is ours, it is our project”.

“They are really enthusiastic, they have worked hard and we can see their efforts coming to really good things now and, now that we are painting it, it is looking great,” he said.

The work involved included rubbing down the rust by hand, applying various coats of paint to the gun and lugging bags of rust and chipped paint to a collection point ready for it to be taken to the Eco Park.

The team were joined by three soldiers from the Gibraltar Regiment on Tuesday.

The project has been made possible due to the support of several Gibraltarian and UK organisations, including the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, the Friends of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust in the UK, Greenwich Hospital, The Not Forgotten, and Rebecca Day 360°.

Read more here https://www.chronicle.gi/extensive-restor…d-aireys-battery/