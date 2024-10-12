Victoria Cross soldier supports RG Benevolent Fund
One of three living British holders of the Victoria Cross, Johnson Beharry, supported the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Benevolent Fund at a charity dinner this weekend. The Victoria Cross is the highest award for valour in the face of the enemy that can be awarded to members of the British and Commonwealth armed forces, an achievement...
