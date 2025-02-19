Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Visit Gibraltar co-hosts London industry leaders dinner

By Chronicle Staff
19th February 2025

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, was in London last week as destination host for the annual Travel Weekly Industry Leader’s Dinner, in partnership with Deloitte.

GTB CEO Kevin Bossino and UK Head Tracey Poggio also attended.

“This is the first time Gibraltar has attended this event, with a rare opportunity to hear from the sector’s leading figures for their outlook for the coming year,” said Mr Santos.

“Reassuringly, despite the fragility of geopolitics and economic restraints, the trend is for strong outbound travel from the UK in 2025/6.”

“Industry surveys consistently show that travel is prioritised by consumers where budget cuts are made and for the first time climate issues such as extreme summer temperatures are changing the booking patterns for travel.”

“This is vital information for our marketing initiatives in selling Gibraltar as year-round destination.”

The event each year marks the launch of the Travel Weekly Deloitte Insight Report, which looks at the trading conditions and market trends for the year ahead.

Findings from the report were given by Deloitte’s Economic Research Director, Debapratim De, with discussions around the room from the industry’s select invited heads of leading industry businesses from cruise, aviation, media and tour operation.

The political landscape was given by political broadcaster John Pienaar for Times Radio, News UK.

