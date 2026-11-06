Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Visit Gibraltar shortlisted for travel industry award

By Chronicle Staff
5th November 2026

Visit Gibraltar has been shortlisted for Best Tourist Board at the travel industry’s Globe Awards for the second year running.

The nomination was announced this week at the World Travel Market, with Gibraltar shortlisted alongside Barbados Tourism Marketing, Destination Canada, the Greek National Tourist Office, Jamaica Tourist Board, the Portuguese National Tourist Office, the Spanish Tourist Office, Tourism Australia, Visit Florida and Visit Malta.

The awards, hosted by Travel Weekly, are marking their 50th anniversary edition this year.

Voting will now take place ahead of the announcement of the winners in London in January.

The awards recognise suppliers across the travel industry, including tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, destinations and ancillary providers, with the winners decided through votes from the industry and travel agents.

Special awards will also recognise individuals and brands in categories including outstanding achievement, unsung hero, sustainability, inclusivity and staff wellbeing and development.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Knowing frontline sellers decide which suppliers make it on to the shortlist makes this nomination heartfelt. Gibraltar remains a valued brand in the UK travel industry and earning recognition from travel agents in what has been a challenging year is something to be acknowledged.”

Most Read

Local News

British national convicted under Terrorism Act banned from Gib

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Local News

Conservation work to begin at Devil’s Tongue Battery

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Local News

New housing prompts review of polling stations ahead of next election 

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Brexit

Brexit ‘a massive fraud’, Picardo says as he backs Burnham

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Pelagos responds to environmental concerns over £1.8bn data centre plans

5th November 2026

Local News
Young Artist Competition to return in February 2027

5th November 2026

Local News
Conservation work to begin at Devil’s Tongue Battery

5th November 2026

Local News
New housing prompts review of polling stations ahead of next election 

5th November 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026