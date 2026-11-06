Visit Gibraltar shortlisted for travel industry award

Visit Gibraltar has been shortlisted for Best Tourist Board at the travel industry’s Globe Awards for the second year running.

The nomination was announced this week at the World Travel Market, with Gibraltar shortlisted alongside Barbados Tourism Marketing, Destination Canada, the Greek National Tourist Office, Jamaica Tourist Board, the Portuguese National Tourist Office, the Spanish Tourist Office, Tourism Australia, Visit Florida and Visit Malta.

The awards, hosted by Travel Weekly, are marking their 50th anniversary edition this year.

Voting will now take place ahead of the announcement of the winners in London in January.

The awards recognise suppliers across the travel industry, including tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, destinations and ancillary providers, with the winners decided through votes from the industry and travel agents.

Special awards will also recognise individuals and brands in categories including outstanding achievement, unsung hero, sustainability, inclusivity and staff wellbeing and development.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Knowing frontline sellers decide which suppliers make it on to the shortlist makes this nomination heartfelt. Gibraltar remains a valued brand in the UK travel industry and earning recognition from travel agents in what has been a challenging year is something to be acknowledged.”