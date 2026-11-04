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Wed 4th Nov, 2026

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Flu vaccines now available to over-50s as GHA moves to next phase

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2026

The Gibraltar Health Authority is now offering seasonal flu vaccinations to people aged over 50 as it moves into the next phase of its vaccination programme.

The announcement comes as the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, stated that: “We have already had 23 people with a laboratory confirmed diagnosis of flu and of these 9 people hospitalised. Of the 9 admissions, 8 were not vaccinated.”

“I would encourage anyone over the age of 50 years old to take up this offer of a flu vaccine because it is not too late.”

“We usually have two waves of flu infections and we are currently in the first wave.”

Other eligible groups will be offered vaccines once further deliveries are received, which the GHA anticipates will be during the week beginning November 15.

People eligible under the current phase can book a seasonal flu vaccination by calling 200 66966 from Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

The Primary Care Centre will continue to provide flu vaccinations by appointment only.

The children’s school-based seasonal flu vaccination programme remains unchanged.

Older children and those who were unable to receive their vaccination through the school programme can arrange an appointment through the Children’s Health Centre on 200 03351.

The GHA encouraged everyone in the eligible groups to take up the offer of a seasonal flu vaccination.

Dr Carter added: “As soon as we have received more deliveries we will be offering vaccines to the usual eligible groups: anyone with a chronic long term health condition, anyone with significant contact with anyone with a long term health condition, health and social care workers, pregnant women and those in long term residential settings.”

“You can get the flu vaccine Monday to Thursday mornings through the Mobile Health Unit or by calling the PCC to book an afternoon appointment. Please do not wait for the GHA to call you,” she added.

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