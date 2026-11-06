Young Artist Competition to return in February 2027

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is inviting local artists to take part in the annual Young Artist Competition, which will be held in February 2027.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and Gibraltar residents attending school in years nine to 13, or the College equivalent, as well as young Gibraltarian artists aged up to 24 as of February 22, 2027.

Entries must be original and must not have been entered previously in a competition, with the exception of non-winning entries from the 2026 Spring Visual Arts and International Art competitions.

Artists may submit a maximum of three paintings or drawings and two sculptures. Unframed artworks will also be accepted.

All entries will be exhibited at GEMA Art Gallery from February 23 to March 5, 2027.

The first prize, the Ministry of Culture Prize, is £1,000, while the second prize, the AquaGib Award, is £500.

The Alwani Foundation will provide two £500 awards, one for school years nine to 11 and another for years 12 to 13.

The Art Society Sculpture Award is also worth £500.

Artworks receiving these prizes will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

There will also be a People’s Choice Award carrying a £100 prize.

Entry forms and competition rules are available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services website, the John Mackintosh Hall at 308 Main Street and City Hall in John Mackintosh Square.

Entries can be handed in at GEMA Art Gallery from February 8 to February 10, 2027, between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.

Queries can be directed to the GCS Events Department by email at info@culture.gi or by telephone on 20067236.