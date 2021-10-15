Visitor dies of Covid-19

A visitor to Gibraltar has died from complications caused by Covid-19, the Gibraltar Government confirmed on Friday.

The man, who was not vaccinated against the virus, was in his early 50s and had underlying health conditions.

He died on Thursday of respiratory failure arising from Covid-19 pneumonitis and associated myocardial infarction.

He is the 98th person to die in Gibraltar linked to the virus. His death will be recorded as a death from Covid-19.

“It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death today of a visitor to Gibraltar with Covid-19,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“We mourn his passing and my deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased.”

“Today’s terrible news is a profound reminder of the worst consequences of Covid-19.”

“We know that vaccination provides the best available protection against severe Covid-19, hospitalisation and death.”

“In Gibraltar, our original vaccination programme has proved extremely successful in reducing the number of infections and reducing the severity of infection.”

“In my own personal experience, when I learned that I was positive for Covid-19 I had great peace of mind having been vaccinated, and I did not develop any severe symptoms.”

“However, there is evidence that the efficacy of those initial doses is now wearing off, which is particularly concerning as we enter the winter months.”

“Everyone who is offered a booster dose is therefore strongly encouraged to take it, especially if you are over the age of 50 or are vulnerable.”

“Whilst the vaccine offers us a greater level of protection against the virus that continues to be all around us, it is still important to take every precaution for the safety and wellbeing of yourself and your loved ones.”

“Follow the advice of Public Health professionals, especially if you are close contact, and call 111 at the first onset of symptoms, no matter how mild they are.”