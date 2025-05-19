Visitors enjoy Gibraltar National Museum Open Day

Visitors enjoyed a day at the Gibraltar National Museum learning about local history during the annual Open Day in celebration of International Museum Day.

This year's theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities’ was set by the International Council of Museums, underscoring the evolving role of museums in a world facing social, environmental, and technological change.

Since 2002, International Museum Day has been marked in Gibraltar with an Open Day and this year was its 24th anniversary.

The event included an engaging programme of activities for all ages, with a particular focus on children.

Highlights included face painting, crafts, educational workshops, and treasure hunts.