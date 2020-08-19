Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

VJ Day 75 commemorated

By Chronicle Staff
19th August 2020

The Gibraltar Band and Drums Association commemorated the 75 years since Victory over Japan this past weekend.

Special events were held around the world marking the end of WWII and the surrender of Japan.

The first of the events involving the association was on Saturday morning by the British War Memorial on Line Wall Road when buglers from the GBDA, keeping to social distance, formed on the steps of the Memorial.

At 11am the Last Post sounded followed by a two-minute silence and the Revallie marking the end of the commemoration.

That same evening five buglers concluded the commemorations at the Cross of Sacrifice where they played Sunset.
Pipers in Gibraltar also took part in the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

The global celebrations were organised by Pageant master Bruno Peek and his dedicated team, included pipers around the world, town criers and churches to ensure this anniversary was commemorated.

In Gibraltar three pipers of Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band took part in the 6am event at The Cross of Sacrifice.

The pipers were Tony Galliano, John Mascarenhas and Tarik el Yabani, who came together from the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to commemorate this day as pipers.

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

Rise in Covid cases sees Govt review measures

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Brexit

Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Schools prepare for September ‘return to normality’, albeit with new measures

Mon 10th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Kim’s top reads book review

19th August 2020

Features
Covid-19 smell loss ‘much more profound’ than common cold or flu

19th August 2020

Features
13 ways to make the most of a small bedroom

19th August 2020

Features
Green’s new heart-breaking and deeply touching story of love

18th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020