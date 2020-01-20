Voice of Young People talks voting and LGBTQ+ issues during meeting with Linares

The Voice of Young People looked at exploring provisions for the local LGBTQ+ community and changing the voting age from 18 to 16 during a recent meeting with the Minister for Youth, Steven Linares.

The Voice of Young People wanted to use the opportunity to discuss projects and ideas that are relevant to the youth in Gibraltar’s community.

The youngsters felt the meeting was very productive and are hoping to arrange further meetings with other departments and ministries.

The Voice of Young People organise drop-in sessions on Tuesday evenings as from 5pm to 7pm at the Youth Centre in Line Wall Road, alternatively anyone between the ages of 11 and 25 are welcome to join the committee.