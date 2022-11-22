Volleyball to be introduced in schools

Volleyball will be introduced in schools, the Gibraltar Government announced following an agreement with Gibraltar and European volleyball.

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and Emma Labrador, President of Gibraltar Volleyball Association, have signed an agreement setting out cooperation between the Association and the Department of Education to promote Volleyball in local schools.

The CEV School Project, “Play Volleyball, Grow with it”, is an initiative for the promotion of volleyball at grass roots level in schools.

“With junior development being at the forefront of the Gibraltar Volleyball Association’s strategy, this Project is the perfect opportunity for the Gibraltar Volleyball Association to promote and grow the sport, together with European Volleyball and the wonderful facilities and support of the Government of Gibraltar,” said Ms Labrador.

“We are extremely grateful to the Government of Gibraltar, the Chief Minister and Minister Cortes for agreeing that Gibraltar should be a part of the CEV School Project and for believing in our work and supporting this initiative.”

The agreement comes after the national coach of Gibraltar Volleyball attended local schools, as did the President of European Volleyball who visited Gibraltar in February 2020.

The Government said the President was “amazed at the high standard of sporting facilities which Gibraltar boasts”, adding that in his view it was one of the highest standards of facilities he has seen within all the European countries he has visited.

“The development of skills and the promotion of an active, healthy lifestyle are priorities which are entirely aligned with our holistic approach to education,” said the Director of Education, Keri Scott.

Dr Cortes said he is proud of the facilities and want to maximise their use by promoting activities.

“I am very pleased to have entered into this Agreement and hope that it will be an example that will lead to other similar initiatives,” he said.