Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Volleyball to be introduced in schools

By Chronicle Staff
22nd November 2022

Volleyball will be introduced in schools, the Gibraltar Government announced following an agreement with Gibraltar and European volleyball.

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and Emma Labrador, President of Gibraltar Volleyball Association, have signed an agreement setting out cooperation between the Association and the Department of Education to promote Volleyball in local schools.

The CEV School Project, “Play Volleyball, Grow with it”, is an initiative for the promotion of volleyball at grass roots level in schools.

“With junior development being at the forefront of the Gibraltar Volleyball Association’s strategy, this Project is the perfect opportunity for the Gibraltar Volleyball Association to promote and grow the sport, together with European Volleyball and the wonderful facilities and support of the Government of Gibraltar,” said Ms Labrador.

“We are extremely grateful to the Government of Gibraltar, the Chief Minister and Minister Cortes for agreeing that Gibraltar should be a part of the CEV School Project and for believing in our work and supporting this initiative.”

The agreement comes after the national coach of Gibraltar Volleyball attended local schools, as did the President of European Volleyball who visited Gibraltar in February 2020.

The Government said the President was “amazed at the high standard of sporting facilities which Gibraltar boasts”, adding that in his view it was one of the highest standards of facilities he has seen within all the European countries he has visited.

“The development of skills and the promotion of an active, healthy lifestyle are priorities which are entirely aligned with our holistic approach to education,” said the Director of Education, Keri Scott.

Dr Cortes said he is proud of the facilities and want to maximise their use by promoting activities.

“I am very pleased to have entered into this Agreement and hope that it will be an example that will lead to other similar initiatives,” he said.

Most Read

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

Govt says Savings Bank’s £100m investment in stadium will be ‘very low risk’, as Opposition seeks details on deal

Tue 22nd Nov, 2022

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Local News

DPC clears ‘quirky’ Devil’s Tower project despite concerns about ‘studio glut’

Thu 17th Nov, 2022

Local News

DPC to debate Sea Breeze floating hotel proposal

Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite to meet political parties ahead of general election

22nd November 2022

Local News
Rachel Williams announced as Literary Festival speaker

22nd November 2022

Local News
Convent Christmas Fair on Thursday

22nd November 2022

Local News
Third cycle of Women’s Mentorship Programme ends

22nd November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022