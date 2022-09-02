Volunteer group set up for oil spill response effort

The Department of the Environment has established a volunteer group for members of the public who wish to assist in the oil response effort.

The move is in coordination with the ESG, GONHS and The Nautilus Project, who have extended the call for volunteers to their respective networks.

These will be called to assist with the clean-up and rehabilitation of oiled seabirds or land-based cleaning operations as and when required.

Anyone interested in being on the volunteer list can write to the Department of the Environment on info.environment@gibraltar.gov.gi with their name, contact details and any particular skills or experience which might be relevant.

In the meantime, members of the public are encouraged to report any sightings of oiled seabirds to the Environmental Protection & Research Unit on 58009620, and collection points for old toothbrushes and towels have been set up at Morrisons and Eroski.

“The Department would like to remind the public that they should not touch any oil, or oiled bird/animal without the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and to use their common sense at all times,” the Department of the Environment said in a statement.

“Health and safety considerations are paramount and volunteers who are called to assist will be provided with PPE.”